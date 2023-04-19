The House of representatives has threatened the arrest of Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed and the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The ad hoc Committee is probing the alleged sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil amounting to over $2.4 billion and crude oil export to global destinations from 2014 to date.

This was after both government officials again failed to appear before the committee at its resumed sitting.

The ad hoc committee is not happy about the continued failure of key government officials to appeal before it to assist in the discharge of its tasks.

At Wednesday’s sitting, the Committee expressed frustration at the absence, yet again, of figures critical to its assignment

The lawmakers want the Justice Minister to answer to alleged approval of payment of $200 million to two private firms as consultancy services on whistle blowers’ recoveries.

The committee is also demanding the appearance of the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed to explain her role in the said approvals and payment without providing details of actual recoveries from whistle blowers.

The committee chairman gave the ruling at the resumed hearing of the investigation.

He accused both ministers of being uncooperative with the panel despite several letters of invitation.

The Upstream Regulatory Commission was one of the agencies which honoured the Committee’s invitation.

It insists taking out the quantity of crude oil under probe, in a clandestine manner, is just not possible.

INVESTIGATION INTO DISPOSAL OF WASTE INTO RIVER BENUE

Governor Samuel Ortom has set up an investigative panel to look into the illegal disposal of liquid waste into the River Benue by Pure Biotech company Limited

The establishment of this panel is coming following compliant from residents about the pollution of the River Benue with Cassava Waste by this company which is located at Kilometer 10 Gboko Road.

This is a video recording made by a resident of the community hosting Pure Biotech company Limited.

A video showing liquid waste released into the River Benue, An act believed to affect the quality of water and aquatic life, Residents lament on the possible danger they foresee.

After being bought to his attention, the State Governor, immediately set up a committee to investigate the veracity of the complaints.

Governor Ortom further disputes claims that the said company is owned by him, insisting he does not own shares in the company.

Although the company representatives refuse to speak to us, the chairman of the committee reassures the Benue people of a restored healthy environment.

The committee members include Commissioner for Industries and cooperatives, Commissioner for Agriculture, Director of environment in Benue State.

Two representatives of Benue Hike Tourism and conservation foundation and representative of the national environmental standards and regulations enforcement are also part of the committee