The People’s Democratic Party in Zamfara says it will work hard to tackle the menace of Insecurity, ensure Internally Displaced Persons return to their Communities, and that Houses destroyed by armed bandits are rebuilt

The Member representing Gusau/Tsafe Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Kabiru Ahmadu disclosed this while speaking to newsmen shortly after his re-election victory at the just Concluded supplementary elections

The Lawmaker also dedicates his Victory to his Constituents and described it as a victory for Democracy

Widespread Insecurity in the country especially in Northern Nigeria has led to the disruption of agricultural activities which is one the largest employer of Labour and the largest economic sector in the region

In Zamfara, Destruction of lives and property by armed bandits has forced many to flee their homes, has made life more insecure and made Communities under attack investment-unfriendly

Consequently, poverty becomes the order of the day in most rural communities.

The incoming PDP in Zamfara is committed to addressing this once it assumes office

Kabiru Ahmadu insists that his re-election will afford him the opportunity to do more in the areas of Education, Empowerment and poverty eradication.

Mr Amadu says he will not contest for the speakers seat in the 10th house of representatives but will support a qualified candidate capable of handling the office