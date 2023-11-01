Germany is supporting the Economic Community of West African States with a €81 million grant to help address insecurity, infrastructure deficits, and climate change in the region.

Omar Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, made the announcement during a press conference after meeting with Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz, in Abuja.

Dr. Touray stated that Germany’s total grant support to the region in the last ten years totaled € 500 million.

Advertisement

The commission’s president however identified insecurity and infrastructure deficit bedeviling the region, adding that ECOWAS with the support of Germany is ready to address the challenges.

Dr. Touray said there is a plan to link electricity power production through West Africa from a centre in Cotonou in the Republic of Benin.

Advertisement

He said the project would allow West African countries to get electricity from a cheaper source, adding that it would translate to cheaper electricity within the bloc.

“These are important sectors and we appreciate the support that Germany has given to us in these areas.

The ECOWAS President said they discussed the challenges that the region is facing, including insecurity, infrastructure deficit and social development.

The German Chancellor Scholz, who is on a two-day visit to Nigeria, was received at the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja by Dr. Touray and the Vice President of the commission, Damtien Tchintchibidja.

Advertisement

In his remarks, Scholz listed electricity, health, peace, and security as areas of partnership with ECOWAS.

He said “There are strategies that have been put in place to strengthen the partnership between Germany and ECOWAS.

“The situation of peace is very important, times are turbulent and we are in full support of peace. We are not going to accept a military coup in the ECOWAS region.” “This is my first visit to Nigeria since assuming office in December 2021,” he said.

The German Chancellor said his country is also cooperating with the ECOWAS in other areas including pandemic prevention, security and prevention of coups in the region, adding that Germany had increased its financial support to the bloc recently.

Advertisement

He pledged Germany’s continued support for infrastructure development in both countries.

He stated that his visit is intended to strengthen ties and cooperation with Nigeria.

During the meeting, discussions focused on strengthening relationships and cooperation in agriculture, information and communication technology (ICT), infrastructure, climate change, energy, trade, and improving the movement of goods and services between ECOWAS and the EU.

The visit provided an opportunity for the German Chancellor, the business executives accompanying him, and ECOWAS to discuss existing and new areas of cooperation.