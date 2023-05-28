The Nigerian Army says it will continue to take the battle to Criminal hideouts in Zamfara and other states affected by Banditry, Kidnapping and cattle rustling.

The Commandant One Brigade Nigerian Army Gusau who doubles as the sector I Commander of operation Hadarin Daji, Brigadier General Sani Ahmed disclosed this at a two day training

aimed at enhancing air communication between air and ground troops

Operation Hadarin Daji was esterblished to assist in keeping peace in the troubled states of Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara and parts of Niger

Most States in the North West region have been bedevilled by insecurity for many years leading to the loss of many innocent lives

But, the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji recently recorded Successes against the bandits

Bandit Camps were destroyed, terrorists neutralized while some fled with gunshot wounds

The establishment of operation Hadarin Daji has drastically reduced the rate of criminal activities in the affected states

In his quest to rid the zone of banditry, the Sector one commander, of operation Hadarin Daji Brigadier General Sani Ahmed has organised althis two day training to enhance air communication between air and ground troops during operations

He says most bandits have fled Zamfara to other states, and the state has ceased from being a safe haven for terrorists

Brigadier General Ahmed commends the troops for their relentless efforts in the fight against the bandits

The training is coming at a time troops of operation Hadarin Daji have recorded Successes against the bandits and cattle rustlers in Zamfara and other affected states

Army authorities insist, they are working round the clock to ensure that states that have been affected by Banditry for over 14years are crime free.

MNJTF troops eliminates 3 ISWAP terrorists in Lake Chad, one soldier wounded

Troops of Sector 3 Multinational Joint Task Force have killed three Islamic State of the West African Province terrorists during a fighting clearance operation on the fringes of Lake Chad.

TVC News gathered from Zagazola Makama that the terrorists were naturalized by the troops of 86 Battalion in the fringes of Malam Fatori in Abadam Local council Area in Borno State.

Two AK-47 rifles were recovered from the terrorists while one soldier sustained gunshot injury during the encounter.

The wounded personnel was flown to the Military hospital in Maiduguri for medical attention.