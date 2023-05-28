The federal government through the National Directorate of Employment has commenced the disbursement of twenty seven million naira to two hundred and seventy six beneficiaries of the of the Agricultural Enhancement Scheme in twelve selected states.

At the presentation of the funds to 22 beneficiaries of the scheme in Delta state at the Federal Secretariat in Asaba, The Director General of the NDE, Abubakir Nuhu Fikpo, charged them to make good use of the fund.

After their training in modern agriculture and some life skills, these 22 beneficiaries who are receiving the loans today are part of the 276 from 12 states and it will enable them set up and manage small scale enterprises in the chosen areas of interest.

The Federal government is intentional on focusing on rural farmers to better their lots

Some of the benefitting farmers underscore the level of impact of the funds to their enterprises

Advertisement

Agricultural Enhancement Scheme of the National Directorate of Employment is one the many efforts of the Federal government in addressing rising unemployment in the country.