Kaduna Government disburses loans to Women Entrepreneurs

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has charged women to organize themselves and get more active politically.

He explained that the outstanding performances of women making up at least Forty percent of his principal officers, is proof that if given equal opportunities, women can perform even better than men.

Reacting to the National assembly’s rejection of the Gender bill, The Governor argued that His administration did not need the constitutional amendment before giving equal opportunity to women.

The Governor also flagged off the distribution of Two Hundred Million Naira, Interest-free loans to women entrepreneurs under the Kaduna State Women Empowerment Fund ( KADSWEF 3.0) Program.