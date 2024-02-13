Despite the ongoing challenges resulting from the subsidy removal in various states, the Oyo state government has begun to observe positive economic recovery through its efforts to grant loans to Small and Micro Enterprises.

TVC News correspondent, Olaide Oyewole, examines how the Sustainable Action for Economic Recovery Loan initiative is boosting SMEs in the state amid current economic challenges.

He reports that in the wake of the fuel subsidy removal which resulted in a significant rise in prices of commodities, several states came up with plans with the view to stabilizing the people and boosting their economies.

Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, after acknowledging the FG’s 5 billion naira and 30,000 bags of rice palliatives introduced the Sustainable Action for Economic Recovery(SAfER) programme aimed at cushioning the effects of the hardship on the people.

As part of the initiative, traders, artisans, and other small business owners were empowered with N500 million loan, which was distributed to microfinance banks to disburse to beneficiaries across the seven geopolitical zones of Oyo state.

In view of this, members of the SAfER sub-committee, led the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Musbau Babatunde to various zones in Oyo state to assess the level of success.

The partnering banks are situated in Iseyin, Saki, Eruwa in Ibarapa, and other geopolitical zones in Oyo state.

The testimonies of some beneficiaries of the scheme is a testament that governor of the pace setter state meant business when he initiated the plan for his people.

Saki-based Pa Suleiman Balelayo, who is into iron business, is a beneficiary of the scheme. He took a 1-million-naira loan, which he says has significantly enhanced his business.

For Balikis who is into bead-making, the loan has really expanded her craft and she hopes to access more after completing this for further expansion of her means of livelihood.

Having observed the success achieved by this initiative, the Oyo state government has announced that the second phase of the scheme is set to be launched soon, with an anticipated disbursement of a sum of 340 million naira to beneficiaries across the state.