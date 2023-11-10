The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to supporting Small and Medium Scale Enterprises through capacity building on product branding and packaging for global competitiveness.

Director General of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN) Charles Odii made this known at a three day capacity building programme held in Ibadan.

It’s the grand finale of a three day capacity building on packaging and branding of products, organised for selected Small scale business owners in Oyo state.

The training aimed to prepare SMEs in Nigeria for global competitiveness and target the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, by equipping them with techniques for product branding to attract potential customers.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, SMEs contribute about 48% of Nigeria’s GDP, making them a critical driver of economic growth.

In light of this, some participants who were part of the 50 beneficiaries, hopes to further improve the economy through the acquired knowledge.

Participants of this training are expected to apply the knowledge gained to enhance their individual brands, contributing to economic growth.