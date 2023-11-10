The Oyo/Osun command of the Nigeria Customs Service has handed over 64 sacks and 150 wraps of Cannabis Sativa worth over 14 million naira to the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

Area Comptroller of Oyo/Osun command, Ben Oramalugo, conducted the handover at the command’s Headquarters in Ibadan.

During the presentation, the Comptroller lamented the high rate of youth addiction to drug consumption and assured that the command would not be a fertile ground for drug smugglers.

According to the Comptroller, other items recovered from smugglers between September and October include 1,248 bags of rice, 425 of 25 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, 24 bales of used clothing and bags, used tires, and one Dane gun.