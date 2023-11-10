The Ekiti State Ministry of Health and Human Services in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare is set to host the 64th National Council on Health NCH in the State.

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Filani Oyebanji stated this on Thursday at a Press Conference to commemorate the Programme.

According to him, the Programme will run from 13th and 17th November, 2023 in the state capital with over 800 Participants across the Nation and the world.

The programme titled: “Building the resilience and inclusive health care system for a healthy Nigeria”, is aimed at discussing and addressing critical issues, reviewing progress and decisions that influence the direction of health care in the country.

“The NCH is the highest national policy and advisory body on health matters in the country.

“The council serves as a platform for collaboration, and decision making among stakeholders in the health sector bringing together key players from the federal and the state level.

“The NCH is chaired by the coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare and include the Commissioners of Health from the 36 States at the FCT.

“The Council represents a significant milestone in Nigerian shared commitment to advance in Healthcare and improving the wellbeing of the Community as well as fostering the Development of healthcare professionals and improvement of healthcare infrastructure all of which lend themselves to improving Service utilisation, quality healthcare and achieving universal health coverage.

“Ekiti State stands to gain tremendously from hosting this national meeting as it will stimulate economy through tourism, increased revenue to business and engender meaningful cooperation and collaboration with participation.

“The Programme will upbuild our brand recognition, as significant benefit to our economy through tourist attractions, use of hotels and parks.”