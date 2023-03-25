Chairman of the National Drug law enforcement agency Brigade General Muhammad Buba Marwa (Rtd) has commended members of the House of Representatives for rejecting an attempt to push through a bill to decriminalise cannabis cultivation and sale and use in Nigeria on the floor of the assembly.

Responding to the development on Friday, the NDLEA chairman said the decision by majority of the lawmakers to reject the bill will further strengthen the gains made in the renewed war against drug abuse and trafficking in the country.

He said the 2018 drug survey figure of 10.6 million Nigerians abusing cannabis alone is enough to sound the alarm bell.

Mr Marwa said history will never forget those who stand with parents to protect them and their children from any legislation under any firm.

Speaking on the development, NDLEA director, media and advocacy, Femi Babafemi said it is a welcome development.

Apart from the medicinal and economic benefits of this plant, Mr Babafemi noted that a 2018 drug survey conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics and supported by the UNODC revealed that 10.6 million Nigerians out of 14.3 million captured under that survey abused this substance, indicating that Cannabis is the most abused illicit substance in Nigeria today.

“Between 2018 and now nobody could tell until we conduct another survey before we can actually come to the conclusion whether indeed the

figures have doubled, tripled or come down”.

“You can’t say because you want to make say like 10 million dollars of the sale from the export of this particular plant and you have to back on spend like 10 billion dollars to build rehab centers, build cancer Center treatment to attend to those suffering from the consequences of this

substance abuse. It is like trying to prioritise economy gains far and above Public Health far and above our national security”.

He added that the bill cannot stand anywhere in any part of the country.