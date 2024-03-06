The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency of Nigeria (NDLEA) has received praise from two traditional rulers in Adamawa state, Kuruhaye Dishon Dansanda 11, Kwandi Nunguraya, and Biyapo Bwaltam Bently Mboiman 11, Murum Mbula, for its efforts to combat substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria.

The monarchs, who spoke during a courtesy visit to the Agency’s Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Buba Marwa, at its national headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, also urged greater coordination between the NDLEA and traditional institutions.

They stated that traditional institutions, as a respected structure in society, must play an active and essential role in the agency’s fight against the drug scourge, particularly at the grassroots level, where they have significant influence in the communities under their jurisdiction.

They complimented the agency’s drug supply and demand reduction initiatives, particularly the NDLEA Command in Adamawa state, which they support in a variety of ways.

Marwa thanked the royal fathers for their visit to support the agency’s efforts and expressed a desire for future partnership.

He commended them for taking the bold step to identify with and support the work of the agency.