The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state, Barr. Paul Omotoso, is dead.

It was reliably gathered Omotosho died in the early hours of Wednesday after a brief illness.

The APC chairman, who was said to have actively participated in political activities on Monday, complained of fever on Tuesday and was rushed to a hospital in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, where he later died.

The Ekiti State APC l Publicity Secretary, Mr Segun Dipe, confirmed the development but could not give any further detail on Omotoso’s death.

A party source who crave anonymity said Omotoso had been experiencing failing health since his abduction by gunmen along the Imesi-Agbado Road in July, 2023.

“It’s saddening that we lost our ebullient and committed chairman to the cold hands of death this morning.

“His death came as a rude shock to all the progressive families including the Governor Biodun Oyebanji. I am sure the secretariat will release an official report tomorrow morning,” the source said.