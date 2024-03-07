Governor of Ekiti state, Biodun Oyebanji has described the late state chairman of All Progressives Congress, Paul Omotoso as a straight-forward man who never compromised truth and honesty in his political dealings.

The governor disclosed this during his condolence visit to the family of the deceased at their Imesi Ekiti home on Wednesday. He was accompanied by his Deputy, Monisade Afuye, Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye, former APC chairman in the state, Chief Jide Awe, and other state executive members.

He lauded the various roles played by Mr Omotoso in achieving continuity in the governance of the state, saying that his demise has left a great vacuum within the APC in the state and the nation as a whole.

The governor said that he would immortalize the party chairman in honor of his memories.