The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested 48 ( Forty-eight) suspected internet fraudsters and herbalists for offences bordering on conspiracy and obtaining under false pretence in Lokoja, Kogi State capital.They were arrested upon credible intelligence on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at various locations in Lokoja. The herbalist, believed to be a spiritual godfather of internet fraudsters, was arrested with various charms.

Items recovered from them include 10 exotic cars, two motorcycles, 11 laptops, 83 mobile phones and charms.

The suspects, all male, between the ages of 17 -34 will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigations.