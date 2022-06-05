EFCC arrests 39 Suspected Internet fraudsters in Ibadan

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibadan zonal command have arrested 39 cyber fraudsters in Oyo State.

The majority of the suspects arrested, according to the country’s anti-graft agency, are students at the state’s tertiary institutions.

It also revealed that the alleged cyber swindlers were apprehended at the Polytechnic Ibadan’s neighbourhood, Apete.

The EFCC announced this in a statement on its website through its media and publicity department.

It also revealed that five posh cars, laptops and mobile phones are among valuable items retrieved from the suspects, adding that they will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The agency also said it found incriminating documents and messages of their fraudulent bank transactions on from 34 of the suspects, following analyses on their devices.

"They are Okeowo Abiodun Akeem, Yekini Ismail Omokayode, Odediran Abdulfatahi Dolapo, Isiaka Olumide Hammed, Obioma Honour Umaduabuchi, Olorunsola Eniola Johnson, Olabiyi Ifeoluwa Joseph, Razaq Adams Lekan, Oladimeji Abdulrahmon Olamide, Oyelaran Olayiwoola Jeremiah, Patrick Simon, Adefowora Omotayo David, Adediran Qudus Wale, Onipede Damilola Zacheaus, Ajayi Ifedolapo Oluwatofunmi, Oluwole Ayomide Oluwasegun, Usman Mubarak Oluwadamilare, Dapo-Ajayi Temitope Faith, Diyaolu Olamide Samuel, Ugbama Daniel Efemena, Ayoade Taofeek Adekunle.

“Others are: Egberongbe Adebayo Adedamola, Ajadi Ayinla Ibrahim, Ajeigbe Christian Toluwase, Alabi Daniel Oluwatosin, Olawooyin Taoheed Olakunle, Oguntuase Tope Francis, Salami Adam Akanfe, Olanrewaju Michael Damola, Kareem Afeez Alabi, Onuma Chidubem Williams, Rasaq Sodiq Olamilekan, Okusanwo Mayowa Daniel and Wahab Adebayo Abdullahi.

“Five exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops are among the items recovered from them. They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”