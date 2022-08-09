EFCC arrests 29 Internet Fraudsters in Ibadan

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 arrested 29 internet fraud suspects in a sting operation at Omi-Adio area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

This was disclosed by the EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement on Tuesday, August 9.

The suspects included Abdullahi Kehinde Tawab, Ayomide Alase Abiodun, Hassan Larla Olamilekan, Makinde Adebowale Saheed, Tofunmi Oyebade Segun, Rotimi Gbadamosi Ayomide, Igbamidun Joshua Olamiposi, Gbadamosi Samson Tobiloba, Qodir Ayoola Babalola, Frank Obi Ogechukwu, Olawale Abowaba Joshua, Dauda Kareem Oladayo, Hammed Dauda Akanji, Yusuf Akorede Abiodun and Haruna Adedoyin Kayode.

Others were Yusuf Lawale Raji, Adejare Ayuba Olamide, Owolabi Gbadamosi Moses, Victor Salami Gbenga, Abdullahi Teslim Taiwo, Oluwaseun Abowaba Samuel, Alase Ayodele Philip, Oduola Kunmi Ireola, Ajayi Olumide Olamilekan, Opeyemi Samuel Enitan, Yusuf Ayobami Qudus, Atanda Jamiu Olamide, Ibrahim Bashit Alade and Ilori Peter Oladapo.

Items recovered from them included mobile phones, laptops, two motor-bikes, one i-watch, video games and jewelry.

Uwujaren said that they would be charged to court after the completion of investigations.