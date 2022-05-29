EFCC arrests Ex-governor Abdulaziz Yari

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has arrested a former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari.

Mr Yari was arrested alongside Anthony Yaro, Chairman and managing director of Finex Professional for their alleged role in N84 billion fraud involving former Accountant General of the Federation.

The former governor of Zamfara who was picked up at about 5pm on Sunday allegedly benefited to the tune of N22bn through Finex Professional, from the N84 billion which the former AGF paid one Akindele.