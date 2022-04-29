Zamfara Correspondent Chapel Honours ex-Governor Yari

The Nigerian Union of Journalists says it will remain apolitical and will work Politicians with good intention especially in the Development of the country

The Union also advice Nigerians to Prepare ahead of the 2023 Elections and elect Candidates of their choice

The Northwest Zonal Secretary (Zone A) of the NUJ Abdulrazak Bello-Kaura and the Correspondent Chairman of the Union in Zamfara Haruna Dutsinma stated this at a function in Talata Mafara Local Government area of the state

The Union adds that Politicians who have touched the lives of citizens positively will never be forgotten

This qualities the Zamfara Correspondent chapel of the NUJ Says ex-Governor Abdul’azeez Yari Abubakar has demostrated while as Governor between 2011 and 2019 and even after he left office

“Former Governor Abdul’azeez Yari has Demonstrated maturity in all aspects while in office and even now that he is not in power” Dutsinma

“During his days in Office, the former Governor did wonderful for all Journalists in Zamfara and that is why we will not forget him so soon” Abdulrazak

The Correspondent chapel honored the former Zamfara State Governor with an award for his outstanding performance as a politician who has shown regard for the Pen profession.

Responding, Former Governor Abdul’azeez Yari thanked the correspondent chapel for the award and promise to Continue to partner with the NUJ in every area that will bring peace, unity and Development to Zamfara and Nigeria as a whole

He urges all citizens to use the holy month of Ramadan to pray for a quick end to all the Negetive happenings in the Country.

Abdulaziz Yari who served as the governor of Zamfara State between 2011 and 2019 has been at loggerheads with his successor and has recently defected to the Peopels Democratic Party after the National Headquarters of the All Progressives Congress refused his demands to be handed the party’s structure following the defection of the Governor, Bello Matawalle, from the PDP to the APC.