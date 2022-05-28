Zamfara APC elects Former Governor Yari, Others as Candidates

Former governor Abdulaziz Yari, Senator Kabiru Marafa and Senator Sahabi Ya’u have emerged Senatorial Candidates of the All Progressive Congress in the Three Senatorial Zones of Zamfara State

Ex- Governor Yari will contest the Senatorial seat for the APC in Zamfara West, while Senator Kabiru Marafa will contest for the Central zone and Senator Sahabi Ya’u goes for Zamfara North Senatorial Zone respectively

The three Candidates emerged through Concensus at the Senatorial primary election held Saturday

Abdul’azeez Yari was Zamfara State Governor between 2011-2019, While Senator Kabiru Marafa represented Zamfara Central Senatorial Zone at the red Chamber between 2011-2019

Senator Sahabi Ya’u is vying for the Zamfara North Senatorial seat for the fourth time

He served as Senator between 2007-2011, 2019- 2023 and is now contesting for another four years term

The election was monitored by Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Security agencies, National and State Officials of the APC

Governor Bello Matawalle and the State Chairman of the APC Tukur Danfulani commend the delegates for their Maturity and unity in party

They Further assures of their Commitment to ensure the party’s Victory in the forthcoming Elections.

The issue of sharing of Political offices had been a matter of controversy within the ruling All Progressives Congress following the defection of State Governor, Bello Matawalle to the Party.

The recent settling of the rift between the former Governor, Abbdulaziz Yari, Senator Kabiru Marafa and their supporters according to observers was responsible for the rapproachment leading to their emergence as Senatorial candidates under the All Progressives Congress.

The rift had threatened to make the 2023 election’s outcome like the 2019 elections in the State where all the Candidates of the All Progressives Congress in the State were disqualified for the Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party leading to the emergence of Governor Bello Matawalle and Others as elected public officials in the State.