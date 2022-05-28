Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, wins PDP Presidential Primary

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has emerged as the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The former Vice President, emerged the Presidential candidate of the party after a keenly contested primary with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, coming second.

Other participants in the election were former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom, Former SGF and President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, Ovation Magazine Publisher, Dele Momodu and Others.

Other Presidential Aspirants who would have been a part of the contest were Alhaji Muhammed Hayatudeen, who withdrew because of the alleged heavy monetisation of the contest, former Anambra State Goveernor, Peter Obi and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who stepped down for the eventual winner, formwer Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Final Results of PDP Presidential Primary

Sam Ohuabunwa 1

Anyim Pius Anyim 14

Udom Emmanuel 38

Bala Mohammed 20

Bukola Saraki 70

Nyesom Wike 237

Atiku Abubakar 371

History of Presidential Contest

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has been on a quest to be President of Nigeria since 1992 when he contested within the then Social Democratic Party fresh from his removal as the Deputy Director of the Nigerian Customs Service.

He was pushed for the top job by his Political mentor, Major General Sheu Musa Yar’Dua (rtd) through the then Political Group the Peoples Front.

After the emergence of Chief M.K.O Abiola as the Presidential Candidate of the Party, he was again pushed as the Vice Presiential Candidate but Chief Abiola settled for the National Chairman of the SDP, Alhaji Babagana Kingibe.

Following the return of Democracy in 1999 he contested to be governor of Adamawa State and won with Mr Bonnie Haruna as his deputy.

He had emerged as the Leader of the Successor grouping to the Peoples Front, the Peoples Democratic Movement which became very influential within the Peoples Democratic Party.

He was tapped to be the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples DemocratiC Party by former Head of State, General Olusegun Obasanjo and he emerge as a part of that Joint Ticket.

He attempted to be President again under the Peoples Democratic Party in 2007 but was perevented and defected to the Action Congress on whose platform he contested and lost.

He went back to the PDP and contested within the party but lost out to then President Goodluck Jonathan, he later defected to the All Progressives Congress follwoing disagreenment within the Peoples Democratic Party and contested for the 2015 Presidential Ticket with President Muhammadu Buhari and Others.

He lost out and later returned to the PDP and emerged as the Party’s flagbearer in the 2019 Election and lost to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He has now again clinched the PDP Ticket as the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 Election.

He is a formidable Politician who has built a very loyal and wide following across the Country through the Peoples Democratic Movement with a formidable warchest.

He is married with 4 wives and 28 Children and many Grandchildren, He is 74.