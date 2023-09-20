Zamfara State Correspondent of Voice of Nigeria (VON) Hamisu Danjibga has been killed in Gusau.

Danjibga was abducted in his House in Samaru Community in the heart of Gusau, last Sunday at about eight o’clock in the evening.

The abductors according to his relations called twenty four hours after the incident and demanded one million naira as part payment before they place full ransom for his release.

Three days later, his dead body was found in a Soakaway in his Community, Samaru, in Gusau the capital city of the state.

Hamisu Danjibga was one of the Journalists reporting Activities of Criminal elements especially armed bandits, Kidnappers and their Collaborators.

He will be buried this evening in Gusau Hamisu Danjibga left behind two wives, children, grandchildren and many relations.