Police shoot the Nation Newspaper’s Correspondent in Osun

Osun state correspondent of the nations newspaper, Toba Adedeji and one other lady have been shot by a police officer during a protest by some youths in Osogbo, the Osun State Capital.

The youths were said to be protesting after burying a friend known as Abiola Afolabi, whom they alleged was unjustly killed by the police somewhere in Osogbo, few months ago

They were said to have gathered at Olaiya flyover during the protest and were being dispersed by police officers before the two victims, the nations correspondent, Toba Adedeji and another person were shot.

The journalists was rushed to the state University teaching hospital for urgent attention while eye witnesses said the whereabouts of the officers is kept in the dark by the police.

Eyewitnesses said the police officers dispersed the protesters in an indiscipline and untrained manner by shooting at the unarmed youths indiscriminately.

Speaking, chairman, Osun state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Wasiu Ajadosu, who lamented officers brutality with impunity in the state, charged the Inspector General of Police to redeploy the state commissioner of police within 7 days..

As at the time of filling this report, Toba Adedeji is responding to Treatment.

The State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation Funke Egbemode and the special Adviser to the Governor on security Abiodun Ige are with the Victim in the Hospital.

However, the whereabouts of the other lady shot by the police is still unknown as she was said to have been referred from the state specialist Hospital, Asubiaro.

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has condemned the shooting describing it as unacceptable and irresponsible.

He promised to ensure the case is pursued to a logical conclusion and erring officer dealth with accordingly.

.