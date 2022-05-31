Allow me to choose my successor, Buhari tells APC governors

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked for the privilege to pick one among the long list of presidential aspirants in the All Progressives Congress who will fly the flag of the party in the presidential election.

The President disclosed this when met with governors of the APC and the national chairman of the party at the presidential villa in Abuja.

The president said after allowing second term governors decide who becomes their successors, he also want them to reciprocate by allowing him to pick his successor.

He said the consultation process will continue to ensure that all aspirants and stakeholders will be brought on board.

President Buhari appealed to the governors to allow their interests to converge and they should be focused on changing the dynamics of the environment and meet the expectations of citizens and the global community.

The governor of Kebbi state who is the chairman of the progressives governors forum says the party will build on successes of it’s recent elective convention and the primaries conducted so far and come up with a candidate that will be acceptable to Nigerians.

He pledged to support the president to have a very successful convention.