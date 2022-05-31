Hunters kill Boko Haram Commander, Deputy in Borno clash, recover 1 AK47 rifle

North East Commander of Hunters kill Boko Haram Commander, Deputy in Borno clash, recovers 1 AK47 rifle, motorcycle.

The North East Chairman and Commander of Hunters/ Vigilantes Mohammed Shawulu Yohanna in company of his team on Monday killed a Boko Haram Commander during a clash in Shaffa Taku village of Damboa local council area of Borno State.

An AK47 rifle and a motorcycle used by the terrorists where recovered while several other terrorists escaped with gunshot wounds.

Shaffa Taku is located in the heart of Sambisa forest which is a hideout location of Boko Haram terrorists.

In a related development, the team arrested some Boko Haram food suppliers with recovery of N6.050 million in their possession amd handed them over to the authorities of the 231 Battalion, Biu for further action.