Two Persons were arrested in connection to the murder of Zamfara State Correspondent of Voice of Nigeria, Hamisu Danjibga. They were arrested in Gusau, where Danjibga was killed.

The veteran Journalist was murdered a few hours after he was abducted in his House in Samaru Community in the heart of Gusau, last Sunday at about eight o’clock in the evening

On Wednesday, three days later, his dead body was found in a Soakaway near his House

Sources said the suspects are related to the Victim.

Police in Zamfara confirmed the arrest and says interrogation is ongoing to get others involved in the crime arrested.