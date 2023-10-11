The Police in Zamfara have paraded two persons suspected of killing Zamfara based Journalist, Hamisu Danjibga.

Armed bandits who specialize in Kidnapping and raping their female Victims and an arms supplier were also arrested by the police.

A veteran Journalist with Voice of Nigeria, Hamisu Danjibga was murdered at his Residence in Gusau the capital city of Zamfara State on September 17th this year.

Advertisement

He was killed by his nephew who has stayed with him in the same house for many years.

The nephew allegedly turned on him because he stopped the nephew from joining any security force due to his bad character.

Hamisu Danjibga’s nephew and his friend attacked him at his Residence and stabbed him in the chest with a knife and this led to his death.

Advertisement

Parading the suspects at the police Command in Gusau, the Zamfara state Commissioner of police Mohammed Shehu says the suspects confessed to the crime.

Two suspected armed bandits who Specialize in Kidnapping and raping their female Victims and an arms supplier to the bandits were also arrested.

Riffles, live ammunition, Military hardware among other items were recovered from the suspects.

Advertisement

Advertisement