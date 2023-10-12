The Chief Judge of the Ondo State High Court, Justice Olusegun Odusola has stepped down the process of setting up a seven-man investigation panel to investigate allegations of gross misconduct levelled against the embattled Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.The State Assembly had written the Chief Judge of the state, asking him to constitute the panel in line with section 188 of the 199 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

But the CJ in a letter to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Oladiji Olamide cited Section 287 (3) of the Constitution as the reason why he cannot act on the letter from the House.

The CJ said he was barred from performing the function by an order of a Federal High Court.

Titled: “Re: Letter Of Request To Set Up Investigation Panel Pursuant To Section 188 [5] Of The 1999 Constitution (As Amended),” Chief Justice Odusola said that despite being mindful of section 188, there’s a restriction order from a Federal High Court in Abuja.

He said a Court order is binding until set aside either by a Court of coordinate jurisdiction or by an appellate court.