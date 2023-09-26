A socio-political group, the Ondo Redemption Front (ORF), have expressed dissatisfaction with the impeachment process of the state Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The group lambasted the members of the state House of Assembly for inciting violence and anarchy over the impeachment process initiated against the Deputy Governor.

Addressing a news in Akure, the chairman of the group, Ayodeji Ologun said the people of the state should ask questions and kick against the entire impeachment process.

The group asked the National assembly to look into the matter.

