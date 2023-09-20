Indications emerged on Wednesday, that members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have commenced the process of impeaching the state Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

This is coming following an emergency plenary session summoned by the House of Assembly on Wednesday, with heavy presence of security men at the Assembly gate.

At least 23 lawmakers have already appended their signatures, supporting the impeachment notice against Aiyedatiwa.

The Deputy Governor is under investigation for alleged gross misuse of office and might be eased out of office through impeachment.