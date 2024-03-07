The political crisis rocking Edo State, South South, has taken a new twist, following the notice of impeachment served on the State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

The rift between Shaibu and Governor Godwin Obaseki reached a boiling point, when the Deputy Governor claimed to have won the parallel primary election of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in February.

In this report, TVC News Correspondent, Ayodele Ozugbakun examines the political crisis rocking the state.

The rift between Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu seems to be growing wider by the day.

The disagreement, which stemmed from the ambition of Shaibu to succeed his principal, has continued to fester.

Keen political watchers describe the drama and intense politicking over the rift between the first two citizens of the state as disturbing.

The duo hitherto enjoyed a cordial working relationship, as they did things together and acted like blood brothers.

They even fought a former Governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole together, with Shaibu taking the leading role in the battle.

They accused Oshiomhole of playing godfather, which the former Governor vowed to erase from the political space of the state.

In the face of the crisis, Governor Obaseki at various fora said he had nothing against Shaibu’s ambition, while the Deputy Governor once apologised for the wrong moves he made.

But it appears that the chaos generated by the rift is not abating.

Trouble started when Shaibu was accused of abandoning the inauguration of commissioners in Benin in 2023 for that of the National Assembly, where he met and fraternised with Oshiomhole, who was not in good terms with Governor Obaseki.

Shaibu incurred the wrath of his boss, when he made public his intention to succeed him as Governor.

At a meeting, Governor Obaseki was said to have told his close allies of his desire to take the governorship seat to Edo Central, which favours a banker, Asue Ighodalo.

With the outcome of the last governorship primary election of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the state, the battle line seems to have been drawn.

The Deputy Governor claimed that he won the exercise after conducting a parallel primary, while Ighodalo won the one conducted by the faction loyal to the Governor.

With 21 out of the 24 members of the State House of Assembly signing the impeachment notice against Shaibu, the political crisis rocking the state might just be far from over.