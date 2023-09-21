Ondo State House of Assembly has commenced the process to impeach the state Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The house has directed the assembly clerk to write the Deputy Governor to respond to the allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office levelled against him.

This latest saga is coming more than a week after the media aides of the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa were sacked.

What began as a rumor is slowly becoming a reality, as the state house of assembly looks to have begun an impeachment procedure against the deputy governor.

The impeachment petition was initiated during a plenary session on Wednesday, and signed by nine among the lawmakers, alleging the deputy governor of gross misconduct.

The petition and notice of allegations against the deputy governor was addressed to the Speaker of the Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, who presided over the plenary.

The Majority leader, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi who moved the motion, quoted session 188 of the Nigerian Constitution to back the motion and stressed the need to write the deputy governor over the allegations.

The Speaker, Olamide Oladiji instructed the Clerk of the House, Jaiyeola Benjamin, to write the deputy governor demanding him to respond to the allegations against him within seven days.

The Deputy Governor has seven days to reply the petition written by the lawmakers.