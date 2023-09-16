The South West Agenda for Asiwaju has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu as he takes decisions for the growth and transformation of the country.

The group said this during the distribution of palliatives to Ekiti residents across 16 Local government in Ado-ekiti.

The South West Agenda For Asiwaju continues its drive to meet the needs of residents across the region.

SO far, the group has visited Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and Osun, now it is the turn

Former Minister of State for Works and the Convener of the group, Oyetunde Ojo said the decision to provide palliatives for the people was meant to reach out to them after securing victory at the February poll and as well cushion the effect of the economic situation in the country.

They group explained that the decisions taken so far by the president, no matter how painful, were to preserve the future of Nigeria and the economy.

Some of the members who spoke on the reasons for this programme said the gesture was aimed at giving back to the people who stood by the party during the election.

SWAGA further noted that the president meant well for the country and that his renewed hope agenda for the economy, education, infrastructures, and other sectors would soon be witnessed by the people.