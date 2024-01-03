Ninety thousand residents of Gombe State would benefit from the first phase of the distribution of palliative in 2024.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya explained that his administration intends to increase the number of beneficiaries when the second phase commences.

After the removal of subsidy on premium motor spirit in mid-2023, palliatives were distributed by many states across the country.

Since then, nothing has been heard from most State governments while the economic realities have not changed.

Gombe State says it is committed to alleviating the impact of the harsh economic conditions on its people.

The goal is to help as many as possible.

Flagging off the 2024 first phase of palliative distribution, Governor Yahaya wants to ensure that the most vulnerable are reached first.

Beneficiaries speak about the impact the aid would have on them and their families.

Gombe State is targeting over one hundred thousand beneficiaries in the second phase of palliative distribution.