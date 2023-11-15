The Kano State government has flagged off the second phase of the distribution of palliatives to people with special needs, orphans, and widows of military and paramilitary personnel in the state.

The exercise was flagged off by the State’s deputy governor Aminu Abdussalam

The Federal Government had a few months ago removed all fuel subsidies, and started a process to cushion the hardship caused by this difficult economic policy.

One of the ways is through the provision of palliatives to poor and vulnerable households.

In Kano, Governor Abba Yusuf distributed more than 2000 bags of food items in the state’s first batch of palliative distribution.

The state deputy governor, Aminu Abdussalam, continued the distribution