The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia has rolled out plans for the disbursement of the five billion naira given by federal government to cushion the effect of subsidy removal on the citizens.

Recall that the Federal Government has approved five billion naira to each state of the Federation to enable them procure items for distribution to the people to mitigate the hash effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Speaking during the flag off of the distribution of relief materials to victims of 2022 flood in Makurdi, Governor Alia said Benue State has already received two Billion naira out of the money and is now awaiting to receive the remaining funds.

He said the State Government will use the funds to achieve the following such as the registration WAEC and NECO examinations for graduating students in all government approved secondary schools in the state for the 2023/2024 academic year.

Also the provision of intensive computer and ICT training for 2000 youth of the state to enable them acquire jobs within and outside the state.

To provide grants to five thousand (5000) women in the state based on revised social register of the women cooperatives.

The purchase one hundred new buses for the state owned transport company – Benue Links to provide services to the people of the state at a subsidize rate.

Provision of shuttle buses in the three major towns of Makurdi, Gboko, and Otukpo to ease movement within the towns.

To pay one month pension arrears to state and local government retirees.

To provide food items like rice in large quantity to each of the 23 Local Government Areas in the state, amongst other things.

Governor Alia, who expressed the hope that the remaining part of the money will be released to state government coffers soon, called on the people to be patient as the government will soon start implementing the above mentioned plans.