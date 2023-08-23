The acting inspector General of police has asked Nigerians to stop reporting erring police officers on social media rather, should make report to Complaint Response Unit CRU.

He stated this on his during a working visit to Lagos State police command.

On this visit he’ll commission projects and above all meet with men.

Then it was time to commission the complaint Response Unit of the command.

The Cp and the acting inspector General of police spoke the importance of the Unit.

The former president Nigerian Bar association OLUMIDE APATA who said to be instrumental to the establishment of the CRU and others speak.

From there the police boss and his team headed for the Police Mobile Force Squadron 22 where he again commissioned series of projects including ICT center with ten computers, a transit camp/ post traumatic distress unit, hospital, tailoring workshop constructed by the commander ibiye braide for his officers.

The acting inspector General of police called on well meaning Nigerians to partner with the police and give useful information.