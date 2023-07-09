The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the dismissal of seven police officers over misconduct and abuse of office.

PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, saying the decision was taken at the 21st plenary of the commission which was presided over by Justice Clara Ogunbiyi on behalf of the PSC Chairman, Solomon Arase.

Besides the dismissal of the cops, nine other officers were reduced in rank, including a Commissioner of Police, Ani said.

Advertisement

“The Police Service Commission has approved the dismissal of three senior Police officers over cases of misconduct and abuse of office. Nine other officers were reduced in rank including a Commissioner of Police,” the statement read.

“The Commission also approved the punishment of severe reprimand on 16 officers and reprimand for another 18. It directed that letters of warning should be given to two other Officers.

“The Commission had earlier approved the appeal for adjustment on the date of promotion to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police of ACP Woke Iheanyi Kingsley and reinstatement of CSP Anaele Samuel Onuoha in compliance with a court judgment.”

Advertisement

During the meeting, the PSC also approved the compulsory retirement of an Assistant Commissioner and directed a refund of all entitlements wrongly paid to him.

It approved the posthumous promotion of late Inspector Ifeanyi Oroke to the next rank of ASP II for acts of gallantry and reinstated one dismissed Inspector Augustina Oko to take effect from the date she was dismissed.

The commission is expected to reconvene on Tuesday, July 11 for its 21st plenary meeting.