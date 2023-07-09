The All Progressives Congress has announced the postponement of its National Executive Council Meeting.

ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS (APC) – POSTPONEMENT OF NATIONAL CAUCUS AND NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETINGS TO THE 18TH AND 19TH OF JULY 2023

Members of the National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are hereby informed that our meetings of 10th and 11th of July, 2023, have been postponed to the 18th and 19th of July, 2023, respectively.

The postponement is necessitated by the regional and sub-regional schedules and engagements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Inconveniences regretted.

Senator Iyiola Omisore, Ph.D, FNSE, CON

National Secretary