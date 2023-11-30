Deputy Governor of Ondo state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa is currently presiding over an executive council meeting.

The meeting is taking place at the exco chamber of the Governor’s office in Ondo.

The meeting has in attendance 18 commissioners, the secretary to the state government, the state head of service, Oladunni Odu and Special Adviser, Kayode Ogundele

This is the first state executive council meeting to be held in the last three months

