Buhari presides over Council of State meeting in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the council of State meeting at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

The meeting started at 10am and has in attendance Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the government of the federation, National security adviser, Cheif of Staff to the president.

Also in attendance are former heads of states Goodluck Jonathan, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, and General Yakubu Gowon.

The chairman of Nigerua Governors forum is leading about six other governors physically present at the council chambers while the others join virtually from their respective states.

Before the commencement of proceedings, The council of states observed a minute silence in honor of former head of Interim national government Ernest shonekan who died on the 11th of January.

This is the fourth council of state meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari,

The meeting is expected to deliberate on important national issues especially matters of security, and the economy.