Ondo Workers donate 30 motorcycles to Amotekun Corps

Ondo state Workers under the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) have donated 30 motorcycles to Western Nigeria Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps.

While presenting the motorcycles to Amotekun commander, Chairman JNC, comrade Oluwaniyi Fabunmi, said the bikes were presented to the corps to aid their performance.

The motorcycles were received by the Special Adviser to the governor on labour matters, Dare Aragbaiye on behalf of the state of government.

The state commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye said the donation would assist them to do more in protecting the people or the state.

He asked for more support for the corps, saying the motorcycles will be distributed in all the eighteen local government areas

Adetunji who is the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security matters also announced a twenty – four hour patrol during the Easter celebration.