Speaker, Sokoto state House of Assembly, Aminu Muhammad Achida has dumped the All Progressives Congress APC for the People’s Democratic Party PDP.

The speaker presented the letter of his defection to the assembly during today’s plenary session.

Also a member of the state House of Assembly representing Wammako 2Constituemcy, Murtala Bello Maigona has also dumped the APC for the PDP.