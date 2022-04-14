FG must resolve ASUU, SSANU, NASU crises within 21 days – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress has given the Federal Government 21 days within which to resolve the ongoing strikes by Academic and Non academic Staff Unions of Universities.

The decision is contained in a statement issued at the end of its meeting with affiliate unions in the education sector.

Activities at the Universities have been grounded with the declaration of industrial action by all unions on campuses, including ASUU.

The NLC urged the government to immediately set up a high-powered panel that will resolve all contentious issues militating against industrial harmony in Nigeria’s university system within 21 days.

NLC says it will convene a meeting of its Central working Committee at the expiration of the ultimatum to decide its next line of action.