Updated: Sokoto Assembly speaker defects to PDP, blames crisis within APC

Speaker of the Sokoto state House of Assembly, Aminu Muhammad Achida said he defected from the All Progressives Congress APC to pursue his political ambition in an atmosphere free of rancour division and factionalisation.

The Speaker on Thursday officially notified the Assembly of his defection from the APC to the People Democratic Party, PDP.

Mr. Achida in a letter jointly signed with Murtala Maigona, the APC Deputy Chief Whip, representing Wamakko Constituency at the state House of Assembly said the decision is in order to pursue their political ambition.

The letter which read in part quoted the Speaker as saying “Our decision to defect to PDP is in order to pursue our political ambition in congenial atmosphere devoid of division, factionalisation and crisis.

“The APC has throughout its history remained a motely of different interest groups, especially in Sokoto state.

According to him, the party have three different state Congresses at three different places by three rival factions with Senator Aliyu Wamakko faction electing Isa Sadiq-Achida as state party Chairman.

They said another faction of Senatoe Abubakar Gada, electing Mainasara Sani, as state Chairman, while the other faction of member House of representatives Balarabe Salame, held their Congress and elected Sirajo Abubakar as state APC Chairman.

The Speaker added that the ugly developments has plunged the APC into serious litigations in several States of the federation.

He said the action of the different interest has put the party into serious danger leading to mass defection in some states of the federation.

Achida, who represent Wurno Constituency at the Assembly said that their defection is in accordance with the letters and spirit section 109 (1)(g) of the Constitution of the Federation Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.