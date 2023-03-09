Two time PDP gubernatorial candidate Umar Nasko has defected to the All progressives Congress.

He was received by the APC gubernatorial candidate Umar Bago in the company of other party stalwarts.

He said his decision to join the party is born out of due time and when approached by members of the All progressives Congress he made his decision to renounce his membership with the PDP because he is looking forward to the future and believes the APC is part of the future.

He pledged to work for the party and ensure their victory.

The APC Gubernatorial candidate Umar Bago who welcomed him to the party said as individuals they share a common vision of development and progress for Niger state.

This defection appears to benefit the All Progressives Congress because Umar Nasko, who has joined forces with the APC, is from Magama local council in zone C, and Umar Bago, the APC flag bearer, is from Bida local council in zone A, where the governorship position was zoned in the party, where he is competing against a strong contender in the same zone, Mohammed Kantigi of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Umar Nasko contested for the governorship election in 2015 and 2019 and lost to the current governor.

