A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish the name and particulars of Obong Akan Udofia as the Candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) for the March 18th Governorship election in Akwa Ibom State.

The order was given following an application filed by Mr Udofia’s Counsel, Emeka Etiaba seeking to compel INEC to publish Akan Udofia’s name as the candidate of the party.

The Supreme Court had on 7th March 2023 delivered a judgement dismissing the appeal of Ita Enang and upheld the January 19th, 2023 Judgement of the Court of Appeal which affirmed Obong Akan Udofia as the duly nominated Governorship Candidate of the APC in Akwa Ibom State.

Advertisement

In his ruling, Justice James Omotosho ruled that the application was justiciable and expeditiously granted the application.

He held that the case of the Applicant succeeds and he is entitled to have his name listed as Governorship Candidate of the APC in the upcoming Gubernatorial elections in Akwa Ibom State.

He therefore proceeded to grant an order of mandamus compelling the commission to list Akan Udofia’s name accordingly.