The pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN and some Security experts are throwing their weight behind governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office.

They describe his administration as operational and people-oriented especially with his six-point agenda like traffic management and transportation, health and the environment, education and Technology, making Lagos a 21st century economy, entertainment, tourism, security and governance.

Advertisement

Speaking on why the pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN is throwing its weight behind the Lagos state governor Babajide Sawo-Olu, former president of the association Olumide Akintayo said it is not just about the pharmaceutical society throwing its weight behind the governor, but looking at what he has done since his administration began.

Mr Akintayo stated that any average person does not need to be partisan to appreciate that Lagos in the last 24 years has been in a work in progress.

“I have visited over 30 states of the federation and I can say that Lagos is probably the only State you visit, and every time you come around you see there’s obvious Symphony of progress from roads construction and the likes but it can be much better than what we have.

Advertisement

“We’ve had successive administrations who have done a few things to add value to the lives of the people.

“We must continue to look at the peculiar Center of Lagos, the smallest land mass over 22 million Nigerians to cook for, population density is highest and that makes the state vulnerable to security, infractions and so on.

“Lagos needs to improve on quite a number of things.

Advertisement

Mr Akintayo said the results of the February 25th Presidential election that was turned in, in Lagos was a wake up call and a reality check.

He noted that while it is good to build all the bridges, have all the infrastructure but there are things that must be given attention to in the system that are not right.

Highlighting some of the things which are not right in the system, Mr Akintayo said discriminatory policies in the health sector needs to be done away with

Advertisement

He advocated equal rights for those in the health sector.

Mr Akintayo noted that in governance, relationship management Protocols are key.

He said one of the weakest points of successive administrations in Lagos is that they do not take maximal advantage of Rules of Engagement.

Advertisement

Speaking about the tax system, Mr Akintayo stated that the tax administration in Lagos needs a range of reforms because it is grounded in a lot of arbitrariness and impunity.

He added that Lagos is a trillion budget states it is the economic basket of Nigeria.

Lagos, according to Mr Akintayo is presently rated fifth largest economy in Africa as a standalone State which why it needs to always be in the hands of

safe, tested and experienced people.

Advertisement

“I have tried within the limits of what is available to run critical appraisals and evaluation of a series of some of these people, at least the people you have branded top three and i do not see much and my it might just be because I do not have access what their credentials.

“I have seen the the credentials of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, it is very impressive. He has a good Pedigree and antecedents.

“Babajide Sanwo-Olu was head of Treasury in the private sector, he rose to a management level. He is an icon in the banking sector. He hasn’t done badly also in the public sector.

Advertisement

“He was also a former Special Assistant in the governor’s office, two-time commissioner, one time CEO of LSPDC, one of the largest parastatals in Nigeria.

“Lagos is working and we should not attempt to derail it,” Mr Akintayo said.