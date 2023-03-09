A Magistrate court sitting in Owerri the Imo state capital has remanded the Former Deputy Governor Gerald Itona in the Owerri Correctional Center.

The Former Deputy Governor was arraigned by the Imo State Police Command on a 3 count charge bothering on Treason, illegal possession of state government property and for making utterances capable of causing unrest and chaos in the state

Advertisement

The Presiding Magistrate, Chike Ezerioha after taking briefs and hearing from the prosecution and defence counsels, ordered that Mr Gerald Irona be remanded in Owerri correctional center pending when the issue of bail is heard and determined by the state high court in Owerri.

Earlier, the defense counsel had argued that the former Deputy Governor should be granted bail based on self recognition, however, the lead prosecutor, said the magistrate lacked the jurisdiction to hear the matter since one of the charges against the ex deputy Governor bothered on felony.

However, the Magistrate, In her ruling, agreed with the prosecution counsel that she lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter or grant the accused bail, explaining that it is only the high court that can entertain such matter and rule on bail application.

Advertisement

According to the magistrate, the prosecution counsel should make all documents available to the defence counsel to enable them take next legal line of action.

She also ordered that the case file be transferred to the state Department of Public Prosecutions.

While speaking to newsmen after the ruling, one of the defence counsels and legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party Kissinger Ikeokwu, expressed optimism that the former deputy governor would be granted bail at the high court, adding that Irona’s ordeal was politically contrived.