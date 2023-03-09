The Speaker of the House of Representatives has described as regrettable the accident involving a train and a BRT bus in Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday.

Femi Gbajabiamila said the accident was avoidable as he expressed grief that innocent lives of people going about their legitimate business were lost during the incident.

He sent his condolences to the families of the victims, the people and Government of Lagos State over the incident.

He also prayed for the repose of the souls of those that lost their lives and quick recovery for the injured.